The new Pavilion 2 at Fiera Vicenza is ready for the September jewelry event.

No delays. As planned, the new Pavilion 2 will open at Fiera Vicenza in September for Vicenzaoro. Italian Exhibition Group has already announced that the new spaces will also be used for the new edition of T.Gold, scheduled for September 4th to 8th. The new space should facilitate communication between the various exhibition sectors of Vicenzaoro, with easier navigation thanks to a building that represents the true crossroads of the entire facility. And that’s not all. The building, designed by Studio GMP of Hamburg and architect Vokwin Marg, will increase the quality standards and attractiveness of the entire exhibition center, with positive effects on IEG’s events in Vicenza.



With the new Pavilion 2, Vicenzaoro strengthens its role as a leading international platform for the jewelry industry, offering an even more modern home to the communities that bring together the best of goldsmithing, semi-finished products, and technologies, who from around the world choose Vicenza as a meeting place and business hub. What we have achieved in the heart of one of the leading Made in Italy gold and jewelry districts also represents a development opportunity for the region, businesses, and future generations. A promise that becomes reality.

Maurizio Ermeti, President of IEG



The new Pavilion 2 is directly connected to Pavilions 1, 4, and 6, improving internal circulation and making it easier to move between the various exhibition areas. The structure extends across two main levels, served by escalators and elevators, and is completed by a mezzanine level dedicated to services. Inside, there is a restaurant and three bars, adding to the 11 already available for exhibitors and visitors within the fairgrounds.

For Vicenzaoro, the new space available in Pavilion 2 allows the goldsmith community, previously housed in Pavilion 4, to relocate. Thanks to the new Pavilion 2, T.Gold, the show dedicated to technologies for the goldsmith industry, moves to Pavilion 4 and thus enters the exhibition center, finding space under the same roof as Vicenzaoro for the first time. In previous editions, until last January, it was hosted in Pavilion 9, located outside. Finally, on the roof of the new Pavilion 2, IEG doubled its installed photovoltaic power, adding one additional megawatt.

