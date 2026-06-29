Anello ispirato agli spaghetti cacio & pepe
Anello ispirato agli spaghetti cacio & pepe

Pasta and rice on the menu at Àpini Studio

The newly formed jewelry brand offers spaghetti-inspired pieces.

Along with pizza, pasta is the other most popular Italian dish in the world. It’s no surprise, then, that spaghetti is periodically transformed into jewelry. In the case of Pastài, the first collection from Àpini Studio, the new jewelry brand founded by designer Giulia Facchini, pasta is paired with rice and tubetti, in a menu that reinterprets one of the most beloved and recognizable symbols of Italian culture. The jewelry is crafted from 925 silver and 9k yellow gold, featuring natural stones and diamonds.

Orecchini ispirati a riso e latte
Rice and Milk-Inspired Earrings

Rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings interpret familiar shapes, and not just for Italians. Giulia Facchini’s passion for jewelry was sparked after attending the IED, the European Institute of Design, with a specialization course in Visual Merchandising and a degree in Fashion Design from the Polytechnic University of Milan. She has a background in the fashion world as a wholesale sales specialist for Allita, a jewelry brand founded by Cynthia Vilchez Castiglioni. The brand’s name, Àpini, is a tribute to the childhood nickname of the designer’s mother, Angi Pini.
Anello spaghetti al pomodoro e basilico
Tomato and Basil Spaghetti Ring

Tubetti
Tubetti

Collana ispirata riso e latte
Rice and Milk-Inspired Necklace

Giulia Facchini
Giulia Facchini

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