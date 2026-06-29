The newly formed jewelry brand offers spaghetti-inspired pieces.

Along with pizza, pasta is the other most popular Italian dish in the world. It’s no surprise, then, that spaghetti is periodically transformed into jewelry. In the case of Pastài, the first collection from Àpini Studio, the new jewelry brand founded by designer Giulia Facchini, pasta is paired with rice and tubetti, in a menu that reinterprets one of the most beloved and recognizable symbols of Italian culture. The jewelry is crafted from 925 silver and 9k yellow gold, featuring natural stones and diamonds.



Rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings interpret familiar shapes, and not just for Italians. Giulia Facchini’s passion for jewelry was sparked after attending the IED, the European Institute of Design, with a specialization course in Visual Merchandising and a degree in Fashion Design from the Polytechnic University of Milan. She has a background in the fashion world as a wholesale sales specialist for Allita, a jewelry brand founded by Cynthia Vilchez Castiglioni. The brand’s name, Àpini, is a tribute to the childhood nickname of the designer’s mother, Angi Pini.







