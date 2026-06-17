Agreement between IEG, the company that organizes the jewelry fair, and goldsmith machinery manufacturers.

A boost for T.Gold, the leading trade show for technologies and machinery dedicated to gold and jewelry manufacturing, organized as part of Vicenzaoro, increasingly integrated with Vicenzaoro: this is the essence of the agreement signed between Italian Exhibition Group and Afemo, the association of Goldsmith Machine Manufacturers and Exporters, which have renewed their strategic collaboration for the three-year period 2026-2028.



The agreement, according to a statement from the trade fair company, “is part of the broader development process undertaken by IEG and supported by self-financing of approximately €60 million for the expansion of the Vicenza exhibition center, with the construction of the new Pavilion 2, which will be inaugurated next September.” The infrastructure project will allow T.Gold to move from Hall 9 (outside the fair grounds) to Hall 4, fostering integration with the Vicenzaoro exhibition offerings and creating an even more effective ecosystem for companies, buyers, and professionals from around the world.

The integration also affects the calendar: starting this year, T.Gold will fully align with the Vicenzaoro agenda with two annual events, in January and September, expanding business opportunities for the goldsmith sector through a robust offering of technologies and innovation. This will contribute to the development of the industry, which is required to manage constantly and rapidly evolving markets.



IEG’s strategy aims to present T.Gold as a global hub of reference for innovation applied to goldsmith manufacturing and a cornerstone of the sector’s tech agenda. A key element of the agreement is the strengthening of internationalization and business development activities. Thanks to the collaboration with Afemo, IEG will be able to further consolidate its ability to intercept and engage the industry’s key international decision-makers and buyers, targeting both historically mature markets and emerging production areas with high growth prospects. The partnership also places a strong focus on the industry’s technological evolution, identifying and leveraging the key macrotrends transforming the goldsmith industry, from advanced automation to additive manufacturing and binder jetting technologies, from new materials to sustainable production processes, and the most innovative testing and quality control solutions.

