185 timepieces from major brands and vintage collectibles are up for auction.

Watches are in the spotlight at the Finarte auction on Monday, June 15th. There are 185 lots up for sale, including historic timepieces, rare collectibles, and major brands. The selection is curated by Alessio Coccioli, head of Finarte’s Watch Department. Among the highlighted pieces are rare watches from private collections for the first time, such as a Rolex Prince Brancard 971 in platinum (lot 40, starting price €14,000), a Vacheron Constantin Cornucopia 4695 with a guilloché dial (lot 185, starting price €15,000), and a Patek Philippe Calatrava 2431 with flame lugs, personalized with Freccero (lot 183, starting price €12,000).



Among the vintage Patek Philippes, standouts include a Top Hat 1450 with a sapphire dial, accompanied by the original guarantee (lot 114, starting price 16,000), and a pink-on-pink Calatrava 1598 with croissant lugs, particularly sought-after for its rare tone-on-tone combination (lot 95, starting price 8,000).



The selection of vintage chronographs includes models ranging in era and style, such as a Vacheron Constantin 4178 in rose gold with a pulsometer dial (lot 184, starting price 20,000), a Rolex 4313 also in rose gold with a two-tone dial (lot 66, starting price 10,000), and a Rolex 4062 coin-case (lot 133, starting price 14,000), a sculptural form that continues to fascinate today.



In this catalog, we will present some absolute rarities, including some international rarities. There are several watches I’ve never had the opportunity to hold in my hands, and some I didn’t even know existed: it will be a pleasure to share them with the enthusiasts who come to visit us.

Alessio Coccioli, Head of Finarte’s Watch Department

Auction: Monday, June 15th, 4:00 PM

Viewing: Friday, June 12th to Sunday, June 14th, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM and Monday, June 15th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Location: Finarte, Via dei Bossi, 2 – Milan