Voice-Vicenzaoro with 300 companies and many big names











Vicenzaoro has been suspended. Long live Vicenzaoro. Which, however, in September is called Voice. If the health emergency led Ieg (the company that organizes Vicenzaoro) to transform the format of the event by also changing the name, the companies in the sector have a strong need to show their production to buyers, that the appointment is called Vicenzaoro o Voice doesn’t matter. This is what can be deduced from the announcement that, in July, the companies that have chosen to exhibit their jewels at Voice-Vicenzaoro International Community Event (12 to 14 September) exceed 300.



About 300 companies means a very limited drop of about 15% compared to last year’s attendance. And taking into account that the major fairs, not only of jewelery, have been postponed to next year, number of registration to Voice is a success, perhaps unexpected. In short, Vicenzaoro, ops, Voice has a strong attraction. The names that have already reserved their space also testify to this.



For example, Damiani, Crivelli, Leo Pizzo, Mirco Visconti, Fope, Roberto Coin, Pesavento, Karizia, Chrysos, Ronco, Chiampesan, Riccardo Orsato, Alessi Domenico, Silvex, Daveri Vicenza, Unoaerre, Giordini, Richline, Fratelli Chini, Quadrifoglio, Amen, Annamaria Cammilli, Rosato, Pianegonda, Brosway, Rue des Milles. And there will also be companies from Campania, specialists in the processing of corals and cameos, such as Aucella, Bruno Mazza, Coscia, De Simone, Idea Coral, Mattia Mazza, Enzo Liverino.

















