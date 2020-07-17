alta gioielleria, ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 17, 2020 at 5:00 am

Damiani high jewelry with the new Margherita




Daisies are associated with spring, except for Damiani: the collection of high jewelery that uses the spontaneous flower shape par excellence, in fact, blooms in July. This is a new interpretation of the collection presented three years ago, which Silvia Damiani decided to show on the occasion of Milan’s Digital Fashion Week.

Damiani, anello in oro, zaffiri rosa, diamanti e morganite
Damiani, anello in oro, zaffiri rosa, diamanti e morganite

The 2020 collection, in tune with that launched in 2017, reinterprets a goldsmith creation created by the founder, Enrico Grassi Damiani, which was inspired by the beauty of Queen Margherita of Savoy: the first Queen of Italy was known and celebrated for her refined style, her regal bearing and her decisive character. In short, even if the shape of the jewels resembles that of the flower, there is a royal antecedent.
Orecchini con diamanti della collezione Margherita
Orecchini con diamanti della collezione Margherita

The Margherita collection is characterized by a floral element, made entirely by hand: the design is linear, geometric, embellished with selected gems. The jewels use white gold and diamonds, but also rose gold, brown diamonds and amethysts and finally yellow gold, diamonds and citrine quartz. The collection includes a ring and pendant-brooch created thanks to the combination of pink gold, pink sapphires and morganite. The parure consists of white gold and yellow gold earrings, ring and pendant-brooch together with diamonds, yellow sapphires and central yellow beryl. The pendant and earrings of the collection are in white and yellow gold, with a central fancy diamond surrounded by petals made of white diamonds. The emerald waterfall that descends from the floral motif recalls the green of the stem. Finally, rose gold, multicolored sapphires and brown diamonds are the elements of a bouquet of daisies that conceals a secret watch: a jewel-watch that, thanks to a retractable mechanism, conceals the precious dial.
Pendente con diamanti bianchi e fancy, smeraldi
Pendente con diamanti bianchi e fancy, smeraldi

Pendente con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e morganite
Pendente con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e morganite
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi e fancy, smeraldi
Orecchini con diamanti bianchi e fancy, smeraldi
Pendente con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e berillo giallo
Pendente con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e berillo giallo

Secret watch in oro rosa, zaffiri multicolori e diamanti brown
Secret watch in oro rosa, zaffiri multicolori e diamanti brown







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *