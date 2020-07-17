Damiani high jewelry with the new Margherita











Daisies are associated with spring, except for Damiani: the collection of high jewelery that uses the spontaneous flower shape par excellence, in fact, blooms in July. This is a new interpretation of the collection presented three years ago, which Silvia Damiani decided to show on the occasion of Milan’s Digital Fashion Week.



The 2020 collection, in tune with that launched in 2017, reinterprets a goldsmith creation created by the founder, Enrico Grassi Damiani, which was inspired by the beauty of Queen Margherita of Savoy: the first Queen of Italy was known and celebrated for her refined style, her regal bearing and her decisive character. In short, even if the shape of the jewels resembles that of the flower, there is a royal antecedent.



The Margherita collection is characterized by a floral element, made entirely by hand: the design is linear, geometric, embellished with selected gems. The jewels use white gold and diamonds, but also rose gold, brown diamonds and amethysts and finally yellow gold, diamonds and citrine quartz. The collection includes a ring and pendant-brooch created thanks to the combination of pink gold, pink sapphires and morganite. The parure consists of white gold and yellow gold earrings, ring and pendant-brooch together with diamonds, yellow sapphires and central yellow beryl. The pendant and earrings of the collection are in white and yellow gold, with a central fancy diamond surrounded by petals made of white diamonds. The emerald waterfall that descends from the floral motif recalls the green of the stem. Finally, rose gold, multicolored sapphires and brown diamonds are the elements of a bouquet of daisies that conceals a secret watch: a jewel-watch that, thanks to a retractable mechanism, conceals the precious dial.

















