The tenth edition of the event at the Palexpo in Geneva achieved a record number of visitors. The next date has already been set.

GemGenève closed its tenth edition with record visitor numbers. Over the course of five days, the event, open to both professionals and the public, brought together over 240 jewelry industry professionals in Hall 2 of the Palexpo, with over 5,365 visitors (8,009 including multiple registrations). It was one of the most successful editions since the event’s launch in 2018, surpassing the previous record set in May 2025 (4,970 unique visitors and 7,259 visits).

I believe this tenth edition truly lived up to its promise. We received excellent feedback from exhibitors. Traders, retailers, emerging artists, and artisans present to showcase their expertise all praised the quality of the discussions and the unusual energy at the fair, in an environment that proved particularly conducive to closing deals.

Ronny Totah, co-founder of GemGenève



Despite geopolitical tensions and recession in some markets, GemGenève seems to be a sign of confidence in the future. After eight years and ten editions, the fair has not lost its distinctive character: numerous high-quality gems, large vintage jewelry, but also a host of emerging designers. Compared to the previous edition, there was a 10% increase in multiple visits, a clear sign that first-time visitors fuel greater interest. Visitors from Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and the United States were the most numerous at the tenth edition. The next GemGenève edition: May 11-14, 2027.

