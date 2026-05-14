A Buccellati boutique in the heart of the Tuscan capital, in keeping with tradition.

Buccellati opens in Florence, on Via Tornabuoni. In the Tuscan city, the Maison’s founder, Mario Buccellati, with the help of his brother Melchiorre, opened his third store in 1929. The opening reflects Buccellati’s connection to Florence. Moreover, 12 years ago, Florence hosted an exhibition dedicated to the treasures of the Buccellati Foundation in the frescoed rooms of Palazzo Pitti. Visiting these places in 1968, GianMaria Buccellati decided to start his own collection of cups, vases, and boxes, inspired by Renaissance, Baroque, and Rococo art, but without any commercial purpose.



The boutique’s architectural design creates a bridge between the building’s past and a contemporary vision. Spread across three levels, the boutique offers an immersive experience across 172 square meters of exhibition space. An exclusive area is also dedicated to Art de la Table, featuring Buccellati silverware. The boutique’s façade features a historic window display, offering passersby a glimpse into the Maison’s identity. The first room welcomes visitors with a large chandelier, creating a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. The original ceiling has been preserved. The interiors are further embellished with antique mirrors, which amplify the light and the perception of space, creating an atmosphere of timeless elegance. The walls are adorned with stucco, crafted to add texture, depth, and a handcrafted character. The floor is made with traditional Venetian terrazzo: an ancient technique, with marble inlays and a polished surface.

