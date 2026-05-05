Anello in oro 18 carati con topazio bianco, agata e diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati con topazio bianco, agata e diamanti

Lydia Courteille’s White Paradise

The French designer’s new collection is inspired by Nordic atmospheres, landscapes, and mythologies.

After exploring much of the world, traveler Lydia Courteille arrived in Tucson, Arizona, to purchase a batch of white dendritic opals. These stones sparked the desire to create a diamond collection. The new White Paradise collection, in short, is above all a journey into an atmosphere, an ideal place: the Great North. But it is a place of fantasy, where indigenous art, Arctic flora and fauna, Norse Viking legends, and a dash of Game of Thrones come together.

Orecchini in oro 18 carati con pietre di luna e diamanti
18k gold earrings with moonstones and diamonds

The collection has a snowflake-inspired undertone, with white dendritic opals evoking the cold, along with bluish moonstones, creating effects reminiscent of the Northern Lights, and diamonds evoking ice crystals.
The collection features jewelry such as a totem with an opening that evokes the passage to the Celestial World to acquire knowledge, inspired by primitive Native American art. A pendant features the figure of a shaman wearing a bear mask singing songs to the stars, which for many Siberian peoples embody the creation of the cosmos and society.

Collana White Paradise in opale dendritico in oro 18 carati con topazio bianco, pietre di luna e diamanti
White Paradise dendritic opal necklace in 18k gold with white topaz, moonstones, and diamonds

Bicolor tourmalines, meanwhile, evoke the struggle for survival, the battle between animals that devour each other, leaving traces of blood on the snow in this hostile world. Meanwhile, a whale, covered in gray diamonds, cuts through the frozen sea, represented by an Australian opal, surrounded by floating icebergs.

Anello White Paradise in oro 18 carati con opale, diamanti e zaffiri blu e gialli
White Paradise ring in 18k gold with opal, diamonds, and blue and yellow sapphires
Bracciale rigido White Paradise in oro 18 carati e argento con diamanti, apatite e cristallo di rocca
White Paradise cuff in 18k gold and silver with diamonds, apatite, and rock crystal

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