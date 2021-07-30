bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 30, 2021 at 4:00 am

The Evanueva world




From Torre del Greco to the world, from coral to precious and semi precious stones: it is the story of Evanueva by Iacobelli family.
From wholesale coral and turquoise processing, to the production of jewelry, up to the launch of a new brand. The Italian brand Evanueva was born in 2002 on the initiative of Iacobelli family in Torre del Greek, near Naples, land that traditionally brings together many gold companies specialized in jewelery made from coral. The Iacobelli family, in fact, work and trade in coral and semiprecious stones for decades. But the idea of ​​moving to build the brand’s image has been linked to the concept of renewal. A new woman, Evanueva, in fact.

Anello in oro rosa con pavé di zavorrite
Anello in oro rosa con pavé di zavorrite

The jewelry does not portray the classical scheme of the Torre del Greco jewelry: necklaces nothing with corals, although some coral here and there remained. Rather, rings with smoky quartz, amethyst parure, iolites, rodolite and rubellite, etcetera. In short, semi precious gems that are fashionable, on gold and more traditional forms. The formula was successful and now the Evanueva jewels are sold in different parts of the world.

Bracciale con andalusite, turchesi, chiusura in bachelite
Bracciale con andalusite, turchesi, chiusura in bachelite
Bracciale con apatite, turchesi, chiusura in bachelite blu
Bracciale con apatite, turchesi, chiusura in bachelite blu
Bracciale con pietra del sole (oligoclasio), corallo, chiusura in bachelite
Bracciale con pietra del sole (oligoclasio), corallo, chiusura in bachelite
Collana con pietra andalusite, turchese, chiusura in bachelite
Collana con pietra andalusite, turchese, chiusura in bachelite
Collana con pietra del sole (oligoclasio), corallo, chiusura in bachelite
Collana con pietra del sole (oligoclasio), corallo, chiusura in bachelite
Orecchini a goccia in oro bianco e pavé di zaffiri verdi
Orecchini a goccia in oro bianco e pavé di zaffiri verdi

Orecchini con perle barocche
Orecchini con perle barocche







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *