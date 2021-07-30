









From Torre del Greco to the world, from coral to precious and semi precious stones: it is the story of Evanueva by Iacobelli family.

From wholesale coral and turquoise processing, to the production of jewelry, up to the launch of a new brand. The Italian brand Evanueva was born in 2002 on the initiative of Iacobelli family in Torre del Greek, near Naples, land that traditionally brings together many gold companies specialized in jewelery made from coral. The Iacobelli family, in fact, work and trade in coral and semiprecious stones for decades. But the idea of ​​moving to build the brand’s image has been linked to the concept of renewal. A new woman, Evanueva, in fact.



The jewelry does not portray the classical scheme of the Torre del Greco jewelry: necklaces nothing with corals, although some coral here and there remained. Rather, rings with smoky quartz, amethyst parure, iolites, rodolite and rubellite, etcetera. In short, semi precious gems that are fashionable, on gold and more traditional forms. The formula was successful and now the Evanueva jewels are sold in different parts of the world.