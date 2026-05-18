The Swiss maison’s Miracles collection presented at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

It’s true, cinema, for those who love it, seems like a miracle. So does the concept of creativity. And Chopard, a partner of the Cannes Film Festival since 1997, combines the two: cinema and creativity applied to jewelry. Every year, during the film festival, the Maison presents its high jewelry collection, along with the Palme d’Or, the symbol of the event. For 2026, the collection has been named Miracles. The jewels presented on the red carpet by Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of the Swiss maison, are 79 miracles of high jewelry, beginning with the princely emerald and diamond necklace.



Or the necklace that Chopard describes as inspired by the encounter between earth and sky, ethically sourced white gold (the Maison was the first to use a precious metal of unquestionable provenance) surrounding an 88-carat royal blue sapphire, embellished with sapphires, aquamarine, and diamonds. Another exceptional piece is the phoenix-shaped brooch crafted from rose gold and titanium intertwined with emeralds and multicolored sapphires. There’s also a watch that’s a blaze of diamonds, with blue hands that stand out on the dial.

