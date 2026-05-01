A meeting in Torre del Greco (Naples) will discuss jewelry using coral, mother-of-pearl, shells, and pearls.
Jewelry from the sea: natural materials used to create rings, earrings, and necklaces are often overlooked. Assocoral, in collaboration with the Italian Exhibition Group and the Consorzio Corallo e Cammeo Torrese, has promoted the Precious Sea Summit, the first jewelry summit dedicated to marine raw materials (May 21, 2026, Palazzo Vallelonga in Torre del Greco, Naples), such as coral, mother-of-pearl, shells, and pearls. Institutional partners include ICE, Confindustria Federorafi, Confcommercio Federpreziosi, D.OR.Campania, and, internationally, Cibjo. The goal is to promote jewelry specializing in this type of jewelry.
The Precious Sea Summit is dedicated to precious organic materials of marine origin, aiming to strengthen the connection between local production chains and international trade fair platforms.
We are extremely proud to host, annually, a high-level discussion on key issues such as the sustainability of organic materials used in the jewelry industry. Our collaboration with Italian Exhibition Group has allowed us to outline, from the very first edition, a clear vision for the future of the Summit: a truly immersive experience centered on the extraordinary identity of Torre del Greco. The history, culture, and education of an authentic territory, suspended between the sea and Vesuvius, where knowledge and artisanal traditions of excellence have been handed down for centuries.
Vincenzo Aucella, President of Assocoral
We readily accepted Assocoral’s proposal to bring to the Torre del Greco district an opportunity to explore issues that are receiving international attention at Vicenzaoro, our key hub for the global jewelry industry. Being close to production districts means understanding their specificities, supporting their evolution, and amplifying their voice in markets around the world. This is the vision
that guides our role as a strategic platform, capable of promoting collaboration between businesses, institutions, and trade associations, and is best expressed in Vicenzaoro. The Precious Sea Summit is a further step in our Jewelry Agenda, dedicated to promoting Italy’s supply chains of excellence. Through this initiative, we are strengthening our presence in the gold market with 25 events in 2026, including trade shows, international initiatives, and events in the districts.
Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager of IEG’s Jewelry & Fashion division