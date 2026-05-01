A meeting in Torre del Greco (Naples) will discuss jewelry using coral, mother-of-pearl, shells, and pearls.

Jewelry from the sea: natural materials used to create rings, earrings, and necklaces are often overlooked. Assocoral, in collaboration with the Italian Exhibition Group and the Consorzio Corallo e Cammeo Torrese, has promoted the Precious Sea Summit, the first jewelry summit dedicated to marine raw materials (May 21, 2026, Palazzo Vallelonga in Torre del Greco, Naples), such as coral, mother-of-pearl, shells, and pearls. Institutional partners include ICE, Confindustria Federorafi, Confcommercio Federpreziosi, D.OR.Campania, and, internationally, Cibjo. The goal is to promote jewelry specializing in this type of jewelry.



The Precious Sea Summit is dedicated to precious organic materials of marine origin, aiming to strengthen the connection between local production chains and international trade fair platforms.