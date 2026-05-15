The blue-green diamond sold at Christie’s Jewelry and Gems auction in Geneva.

The Ocean Dream diamond attracted a wave of bids, selling for $17.3 million after 20 minutes of intense bidding. It is the most expensive vivid blue-green diamond ever sold at auction, held by Christie’s in Geneva, which totaled $66.5 million. The lot sold at a 99% rate and 186% above the low estimate.

Of the 87 lots offered by Christie’s, 84% sold above their high estimate, with 41% of the bids coming from Europe, 27% from the Americas, and 28% from the Asia-Pacific region. Among these, eight new bidders registered for the auction, bringing the total number of bidders to 40. Thirteen lots sold for over $1 million, two for over $5 million, and one for over $10 million.

Leading the category was an extraordinary double-strand necklace of natural pearls and diamonds, which achieved $5.3 million, more than four times its low estimate. Additionally, a Boucheron diamond and ruby ​​necklace, created for the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, fetched $1.5 million. The highly anticipated Cartier sautoir worn in the 1974 film The Great Gatsby was another highlight, selling for $568,960.

The auction opened with three Cartier animal-themed pieces, each of which far surpassed their respective pre-auction estimates. A Cartier flamingo brooch reached $406,400. The original model was commissioned in 1940 for Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, and remains one of Cartier’s most historically significant creations, now part of the Maison’s Heritage Collection. Also by Cartier, the Art Deco diamond tiara fetched $894,080, nearly triple its low estimate. An Art Deco Tutti Frutti multi-gem clip brooch by Cartier sold for $1.3 million.

In addition to the Ocean Dream diamond, the sale also featured other precious stones, with a 22.28-carat royal blue Kashmir sapphire ring by Chaumet, cushion-cut, with no signs of heat treatment, selling for $3.5 million. A Harry Winston ring with a 76.39-carat oval cabochon sapphire fetched $2.2 million.