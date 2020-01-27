The ancient and modern art of engraving lives with Cameo Italiano











A life with a chisel in hand. And the result is exceptional: it is called Cameo Italiano. The company, which is now based in the Goldsmith Center of Marcianise (Caserta), is the result of the work of the Di Luca family. The story began in 1957, with Michele Di Luca. Having learned the art of carving, the master goldsmith decided to continue the tradition that made Torre del Greco, Naples and its surroundings the world capital of Cameo.

An art that was immediately appreciated also abroad, so much so that the jeweler received a gold medal for having contributed to the economic development of the region. The cameo tradition was continued by the sons Gino, Anna, Pina and Marinella, who in 1980 transformed the company with a profound organizational renewal, but without affecting the craftsmanship of the workmanship, which is still done by hand. Gino also deserves credit for launching the brand recognized worldwide in 2012, Cameo Italiano. A goldsmith’s excellence that has renewed the tradition without erasing its peculiarity, as evidenced by the jewels presented at VicenzaOro January and the appreciation of an actress like Cate Blanchett.

















