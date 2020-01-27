ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — January 27, 2020 at 4:20 am

The ancient and modern art of engraving lives with Cameo Italiano





A life with a chisel in hand. And the result is exceptional: it is called Cameo Italiano. The company, which is now based in the Goldsmith Center of Marcianise (Caserta), is the result of the work of the Di Luca family. The story began in 1957, with Michele Di Luca. Having learned the art of carving, the master goldsmith decided to continue the tradition that made Torre del Greco, Naples and its surroundings the world capital of Cameo.

Anello di Cameo Italiano con corallo
Anello di Cameo Italiano con corallo

An art that was immediately appreciated also abroad, so much so that the jeweler received a gold medal for having contributed to the economic development of the region. The cameo tradition was continued by the sons Gino, Anna, Pina and Marinella, who in 1980 transformed the company with a profound organizational renewal, but without affecting the craftsmanship of the workmanship, which is still done by hand. Gino also deserves credit for launching the brand recognized worldwide in 2012, Cameo Italiano. A goldsmith’s excellence that has renewed the tradition without erasing its peculiarity, as evidenced by the jewels presented at VicenzaOro January and the appreciation of an actress like Cate Blanchett.

Anello per uomo con ferro di cavallo
Anello per uomo con ferro di cavallo
Anello in argento con platinatura in oro 18 carati, cubic zirconia, pasta turchese, corallo
Anello in argento con platinatura in oro 18 carati, cubic zirconia, pasta turchese, corallo
Anelli in argento placcato oro, rodio bianco e nero, cubic zirconia
Anelli in argento placcato oro, rodio bianco e nero, cubic zirconia
Anelli in argento placcato oro, rodio bianco e nero
Anelli in argento placcato oro, rodio bianco e nero

Collana in argento con pendente
Collana in argento con pendente

Cate Blanchett con un orecchino di Cameo Italiano
Cate Blanchett con un orecchino di Cameo Italiano







