A Thai manufacturer that creates high-end jewelry, then sells it under the brand names of other famous brands.

Known only to industry insiders, Marigold Jewelry is one of the Thai companies that produces components or finished products used by another company, which then resells them under its own brand (OEM). However, it also independently offers jewelry that is then sold and marketed by another company, often a well-known one, under its own brand. When you buy a high-end piece of jewelry, there’s a good chance it was made by Marigold Jewelry, based in Bangkok. This is important to mention, as there are other jewelry companies around the world with the same name.



In any case, the Thai company specializes in 18-karat gold and platinum, precious stones, and natural diamonds. Marigold Jewelry has extensive experience, having been in business for over 25 years and serving customers in more than 20 countries. It’s known, among other things, for its stackable rings, gold chains, pearl pendants, and Cuban link bracelets. But that’s not all. Like other jewelry manufacturers in the Asian country, it places a strong emphasis on gemstones.

