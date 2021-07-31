









The colorful, bright and modern jewels of Nam Cho, designer from New York ♦ ︎

In Tibetan Buddhism Nam Cho translates as sky / space dharma, a cycle of practices that is particularly popular in that spiritual discipline. But if you are interested in jewelry, Nam Cho is also the name of a designer based in New York. If you expect the usual, typical curriculum (study by designer, gemology with a diploma at Gia), you will be surprised; none of this: he studied violin, classical music and fine arts. After graduating from the Parsons School of Design, she designed clothing for some fashion brands, also in New York.



Then, from prêt-à-porter fashion, she moved on to accessories and accessories to jewelry. Finally, she decided to open his own business, with great success. Her jewels are modern, but not bizarre, luminous without being dazzling, colorful but not gaudy. Features that have put the Nam Cho brand in the choices of some large online market places.