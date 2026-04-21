Orologio in oro bianco e diamanti, collezione Belle Époque
Orologio in oro bianco e diamanti, collezione Belle Époque

Damiani’s new Belle Époque jewelry collection

The Maison reinterprets the collection inspired by the birth of cinema with jewelry watches.

Damiani’s Belle Époque collection has become a classic of the Maison. Introduced in 2019 as a jewelry line inspired by the early days of cinema, it has expanded and evolved over time. The final clap was presented at Haute Jewels Geneva 2026. The inspiration and design of the original collection remain. But in the new jewelry, the iconic cross has been reinterpreted in two new variations: in white gold and in gold with a burnished finish. Both are embellished, in the inner element, with rare Paraiba tourmalines. This is how the new Blue Cross was born, captivating with its luminous turquoise hues, evoking the crystalline waters of Capri’s Blue Grotto.

Pendente a croce in oro bianco con finitura brunita, diamanti e tormalina paraiba
White gold cross pendant with burnished finish, diamonds, and Paraiba tourmaline

And that’s not all. The collection now also includes jewelry watches. The timepieces translate the aesthetic of the Belle Époque line into a new dimension, where aesthetics prevail over watchmaking technology. The slim, elegant cases pair with exquisite bracelets that echo the iconic geometric motif, in a perfect balance between design and craftsmanship. The jewelry watches are crafted from white gold and offered in various interpretations: with a pavé dial and bracelet entirely embellished with diamonds, or with a mother-of-pearl dial paired with bracelets adorned with diamonds, alone or alternated with sapphires, rubies, or emeralds. Every detail contributes to enhancing the collection’s brilliance. The precision of the timepieces is entrusted to Swiss quartz movements, in compliance with the Maison’s high quality standards.
Orologio in oro bianco, diamanti, rubini
White gold watch, diamonds, and rubies

Pendente a croce in oro bianco, diamanti e tormalina paraiba
White gold cross pendant, diamonds, and Paraiba tourmaline
Orologio in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri
White gold watch, diamonds, and sapphires
Orologio in oro bianco, diamanti, smeraldi
White gold watch, diamonds, and emeralds

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