Roberto Coin on the moon with Pois Moi




One of the funniest collections by Roberto Coin, Pois Moi, is renewed and adds a new line. Pois Moi Luna adds variations to the collection that was born from the inspiration of the old sixties television screens. Those square boxes, but with a rounded edge, have been transformed by the Venetian jeweler into a series of jewels with a hint of non-conformism. In the first version of Pois Moi, gold was an absolute element. Then came a second more luxurious release, covered with a diamond pavé, also with a retro flavor, but this time with a touch of the Thirties.

Bracciali Pois Moi Luna in oro e diamanti
Pois Moi Luna, third version, instead has a retro-futuristic approach: they mix the charm of vintage with spatial atmospheres, with jewels that reproduce the lunar surface with its gold craters, surrounded by a pavé of diamonds or by the smooth surface of the metal in pink, yellow, or white version. A motif that is also repeated inside the jewels, with the result of lightening their weight and making them more pleasant to wear.
Anelli Pois Moi Luna in oro rosa e bianco con pavé di diamanti
Bracciali Pois Moi Luna in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti
Orecchini Pois Moi Luna in oro rosa
Anello in oro giallo con pavé di diamanti
Anello in oro rosa con pavé di diamanti
