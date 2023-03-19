The hidden gems of the Italian province: the story of Quercia Gioielli ♦ ︎

Not all the jewelers are born in the center of Paris, London or New York. There are also those who create and sell jewelry from a corner of the province, in this case Varese (northern Italy). Unlike many other jewelers, however, Quercia has chosen to offer rings, earrings and necklaces of own production and a good level.

Gold and diamonds are used next to stones like kunzite, aquamarine or peridot.

Everything is born, according to the story that presents Quercia Gioielli, from the passion for the jewelry of the founder, Mauro Quercia. A passion so powerful as to convince the future jeweler to move to Valenza Po, where he attended the Benvenuto Cellini Art Institute and specializes at the Igi, the Italian Gemological Institute.After the studies necessary for the profession, in 1998 Mauro Quercia began his career dealing with selection, cutting, and trade in diamonds. And at the age of 21, he opened a business for the sale of diamonds and wholesale jewelery. This is where the journey that definitively transformed it into a jeweler begins. The experience in the selection of the stones, in fact, is clearly visible in the classic-shaped jewels, which use colored stones with remarkable carats.