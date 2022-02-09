









Modern jewelry inspired by archaic shapes and talismans by Bee Goddess, from Turkey to Harrods ♦

There are jewels that have a history: the case of the most famous collection of Bee Goddess, a brand that has chosen to appeal to history, with the ‘s’ capital. Many jewels of the Maison founded in 2007 in Istanbul by Ece Sirin are became world famous jewelry. Her jewelry today are sold through channels prestigious as Harrods. The starting point, however, was been a pendant with the silhouette of the statue of an ancient goddess, Artemis, the mother of all goddesses, discovered at Çatalhöyük, Anatolia, in a settlement dated 7500 BC, that is considered the oldest in the world.



An archetypal woman, who has become a jewel in white gold and diamonds, then declined in many variations. The success has prompted Bee Goddess to use other forms inspired by antiquity: the original 12 talismans have multiplied across many collections, with 63 different symbolic objects. The jewels have prices really far apart, ranging from approximately 200 euro, up to 30 thousand for the limited edition. For the record, they are jewelry worn also by