









The classic jewels of Valentina Callegher – Digo Valenza: novelty in the tradition

The jewelry of Valentina Callegher, founder and designer of the collections, are part of the jewelery school born and raised in Valenza. The production of jewelry is divided into two. On one side there is Callegher Gioielli, which works on behalf of third parties. On the other, there is Valentina Callegher – Digo Valenza, which offers collections with its own brand. The substance, however, does not change. The company is one of those that are famous for their ability to create jewelry with a high attention to product quality.

As the company explains, gold, precious stones, pearls and research into shapes, are designed according to a taste and a historical sensitivity typical of Made in Italy products.

And, as artisanal products, jewels are also to be considered as unique pieces, given the small differences that may exist between one another. And this despite the company also use new technologies.