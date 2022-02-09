









The California sun, the yellow of gold, the white of diamonds like the foam on the edge of the waves. These are the three elements that accompany Sara Weinstock, a jewelry designer who works in Malibu, near Los Angeles, even though her jewels are distributed all over the world, including Russia, Azerbaijan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia. Her career started late, after graduating in communication, acting as an actress and modeling, getting married, having two daughters and having separated from her husband. At that point, about 15 years ago, she decided to free her creativity (a family gift: mother and grandmother were painters) and to devote herself to jewelry.



She studied at the Gemological Institute of America and then worked with a jewelry designer, who taught her the practice of the trade. Her first collections were based on gold, colored stones and symbolic shapes, from hand to lucky eye. But in the end she chose the path of jewels unrelated to symbols and icons. Gold and diamonds have also attracted the attention of the celebrities who populate that area of ​​California, such as Amy Adams, Priyanka Chopra, Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Olivia Munn, Christina Aguilera, Crissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez.













