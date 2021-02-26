Secrets of Jade Trau



Jade Trau’s signature Victorian-style jewels and stackable rings from the Jade’s Stack collection ♦

In romantic novels or adventurous late nineteenth century often used a jewel that hides inside a cavity that contains something important. A dedication of love, a military message, a memory. This sentimental version of the reborn jewel, surprisingly, in the rational city of New York, the world capital of business. But, of course, money is not everything in life, even if to buy these jewels Jade Trau, it takes a fair amount of dollars. Jade Lustig, the founder and designer of the House, in fact, has introduced among its collections a number of Victorian-inspired jewelry. The jewels are part of the Forget-Me-Not Collection.



Although the design is very modern, the form takes up the ancient idea of ​​jewelry that hide small spaces in which to conceal something: a message, but also a scent. Jade, a descendant of a family to the sixth generation of diamond dealers, has blood a blend of luxury and traditions of the past and perhaps in the tradition of the house drew the idea of ​​this unusual series of jewelry. Another interesting collection by Jade Trau is that which includes a series of stackable rings. It’s called Jade’s Stack. Margherita Donato















