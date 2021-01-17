Davite & Delucchi, a life around a ring











Renato Davite and Fausto Delucchi are the two pillars of the jewelry company that summarizes their name, Davite & Delucchi summarized in the initials DD. The first follows the entirely handcrafted realization of the jewels in all the processing phases, the second is the designer and creative mind of the company, chief executive of the stylistic and commercial staff. Together, from the goldsmith district of Valenza (Italy) they have consolidated a prominent position in the world of jewelry. More than 40 years after the foundation of the brand (in 1973), the founders remain at the helm of the company and the rings remain the Maison’s most sought-after jewels. But over time, many earrings and necklaces have been added.



Gold, in the three classic colors (with a preference for the white shade), many diamonds and many precious and semi-precious stones are the elements that make up the Davite & Delucchi collections. The choice of wedding rings is really extensive, elaborated in a large number of variations. Everything is made in Italy. Furthermore, the jewels can be customized on request.





















