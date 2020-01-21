Volcanic Vianna











The rings composed of clusters of semi-precious stones of the Brazilian Vianna ♦

In the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, which in Portuguese language means “General Mines”, four generations ago, Vianna family started its activity (http://gioiellis.com/il-carnevale-brasiliano-di-vianna/). Vianna Brasil has become, over time, a guarantee of precious gems, sparkling, colorful. Well, the stones aren’t all mined at “kilometer zero”, but have become the brand’s strength, now recognized internationally.

As in Vianna Lux or Amorfous collections, which despite its name has jewels with a form and, above all, a paletteo f very specific colors. Look, for example, the yellow gold earrings with prasiolite, citrine white, lavender amethyst and diamonds. Or the white gold earrings with blue topaz and diamonds. But not only all the pieces of Amorfous collection offer to eyes the spectacle of large stones and sometimes impressive. They have a striking appearance. These jewels have only buds with a unique natural-cut: in fact, reproduce the perimeter of the island of Santorini, in the Aegean Sea, created by the eruption of an ancient volcano. Lavinia Andorno













