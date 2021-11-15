









Farewell Baselworld. The Maisons of jewelry organize their fair, in combination with Watches and Wonders, the event dedicated to the top timepiece brands. The novelty, on the other hand, is called Haute Jewels Geneva, the international fair of high jewelery, which will be held at the Fairmont Grand Hotel from 30 March to 5 April 2022, simultaneously with the event dedicated to watches. In short, no return to Basel. The first taste of Haute Jewels Geneva was in 2019, in January, with the participation of four brands (Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Crivelli and Sutra). The idea was liked and in 2020 the event was to be repeated with eight brands. But the pandemic forced the appointment to be canceled both in 2020 and in 2021.



In 2022, however, Haute Jewels Geneva will return with 16 major jewelry brands: Yoko London, Roberto Coin, Sutra, Crivelli, Bayco, Eto Maria, Stenzhorn, Marco Bicego, Mariani, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Gorgoglione, Hans D. Krieger, Leo Pizzo, Verdi, Annamaria Cammilli. The decision of the brands marks, perhaps, the tombstone on the former great Baselworld watch and jewelry fair. On the other hand, the world changes quickly.

















