Gina Lollobrigida.Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Gina Lollobrigida. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Gina Lollobrigida’s Jewelry at Ponte Casa d’Aste

The auction includes pieces from major fashion houses and three lots once owned by the Italian actress.

Impressive jewelry is featured in the sale on May 28 and 29, 2026, at Ponte Casa d’Aste. The lots offered range from vintage to modern, with historic jewels and pieces of contemporary design. Among them, those of a cinema legend, Gina Lollobrigida, the actress who passed away in 2023, stand out. Three of her jewels will be up for sale (lots 537, 620, and 625). Among the most notable pieces are a Cartier lapel pin from around 1925 (lot 500, estimate €3,000-5,000) and a Boucheron rock crystal demi-parure, presented in its original box (lot 621, €15,000-25,000).

Anello appartenuto a Gina Lollobrigida. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Ring once owned by Gina Lollobrigida. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

Among the great Italian jewelry houses, Bulgari has created two jewels: a necklace with a Buddha pendant (lot 611, €12,000-15,000) and a snake bracelet (lot 612, €22,000-32,000). Another great Italian jewelry designer, Mario Buccellati, is offering two emerald earrings (lot 600, €12,000-15,000; lot 601, €22,000-28,000). A classic from the 1980s are Sabbadini’s bee brooches, set with small diamonds and colored gemstones (lots 514, 515, and 583).

Collana con pendente di Bulgari. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Bulgari pendant necklace. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste

The catalog also features diamonds of significant carat weight and size, including a platinum ring with a 5.99-carat and 5.73-carat pear-shaped gemstone (lot 599, 65,000-80,000) and a 20.52-carat diamond with a subtle champagne hue (lot 607, 85,000-130,000). Alongside the diamonds, the collection also includes rings with emeralds, rubies, and sapphires. For historical collectors, the list includes an early 20th-century floral tremblant brooch, still preserved in its original box (lot 628, 15,000-22,000).

Orecchini con pendente rimovibile in oro bianco e giallo traforato, diamanti tondi per complessivi ct. 1,10 circa e smeraldi cabochon, i due principali a goccia di ct. 1,50 circa e di ct. 1,30 circa. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Removable pendant earrings in openwork white and yellow gold, set with round diamonds totaling approximately 1.10 ct and cabochon emeralds, the two main pear-shaped ones weighing approximately 1.50 ct and 1.30 ct. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Pin a forma di ape in oro bianco con zaffiri e diamanti per complessivi ct. 0,80 circa, dettagli in oro giallo. Firmato e marcato Sabbadini, 963 MI. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Bee-shaped pin in white gold with sapphires and diamonds totaling approximately 0.80 ct, yellow gold details. Signed and marked Sabbadini, 963 MI. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Anello in oro bianco e giallo con smeraldo ottagonale di ct. 4,00 e due diamanti triangolari per complessivi ct. 1,50 circa. Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
White and yellow gold ring with an octagonal emerald weighing approximately 4.00 ct and two triangular diamonds totaling approximately 1.50 ct. Courtesy Il Ponte Auction House

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