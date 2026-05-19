The auction includes pieces from major fashion houses and three lots once owned by the Italian actress.

Impressive jewelry is featured in the sale on May 28 and 29, 2026, at Ponte Casa d’Aste. The lots offered range from vintage to modern, with historic jewels and pieces of contemporary design. Among them, those of a cinema legend, Gina Lollobrigida, the actress who passed away in 2023, stand out. Three of her jewels will be up for sale (lots 537, 620, and 625). Among the most notable pieces are a Cartier lapel pin from around 1925 (lot 500, estimate €3,000-5,000) and a Boucheron rock crystal demi-parure, presented in its original box (lot 621, €15,000-25,000).

Among the great Italian jewelry houses, Bulgari has created two jewels: a necklace with a Buddha pendant (lot 611, €12,000-15,000) and a snake bracelet (lot 612, €22,000-32,000). Another great Italian jewelry designer, Mario Buccellati, is offering two emerald earrings (lot 600, €12,000-15,000; lot 601, €22,000-28,000). A classic from the 1980s are Sabbadini’s bee brooches, set with small diamonds and colored gemstones (lots 514, 515, and 583).

The catalog also features diamonds of significant carat weight and size, including a platinum ring with a 5.99-carat and 5.73-carat pear-shaped gemstone (lot 599, 65,000-80,000) and a 20.52-carat diamond with a subtle champagne hue (lot 607, 85,000-130,000). Alongside the diamonds, the collection also includes rings with emeralds, rubies, and sapphires. For historical collectors, the list includes an early 20th-century floral tremblant brooch, still preserved in its original box (lot 628, 15,000-22,000).