









In New York, a commercial activity that exceeds ten years of life is an exception. Going over 20 means becoming an institution. To get up to 30-year mark makes it a legend. And this is the story of Karen Karch, a Texan who moved to the city on the Atlantic and, after attending the Parsons School of Design, began working with jewelry. Initially with a laboratory called Push in 1996 in NoLita (North of Little Italy, an area of ​​Manhattan). In 1989 she founded the jewelry company that bears her name. The experience has also played in favor of creative freedom, also thanks to the production of bespoke jewelry.



She herself defines her own contradictory style, between influences that include Gothic and Victorian references, along with a light-hearted pop approach. She also defines her brand as LGBT friendly. Finally, Karen uses different materials: from silver to gold, platinum, as well as diamonds and colored gems. Like some other jewelry company, the designer has long ago chosen to entrust the sale of her jewels to the web, on her website and through other marketplaces.

















