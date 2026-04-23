The seventh edition of the fine jewelry event concluded successfully.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the war in the Middle East, Haute Jewels Geneva concluded its seventh edition with a 20% increase in visitors, particularly from Latin America, Europe, and North America. The InterContinental Geneva hosted 44 jewelry houses from 13 countries. Founded in 2019 by Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London, Haute Jewels Geneva began as an exclusive showcase for four brands (in its first edition) and has since evolved into a key event in the industry. Its founding philosophy, however, remains unchanged: to create an elegant and highly personalized environment in which to admire exceptional jewelry up close.



The growth seen this year confirms the value of a more personal event, curated down to the smallest details. Haute Jewels Geneva continues to bring together leading fashion houses, international retailers, and the trade press in a setting that fosters authentic connections, discoveries, and business opportunities.

Michael Hakimian, CEO of Yoko London



This year, the show took place in five distinct spaces within the hotel: The Palace, The Grand Villas, The Penthouses, The Grand Arena, and The Grand Ballroom, each carefully designed to preserve the salon-like atmosphere that defines the event. To further enrich the experience, the 2026 edition introduced a dedicated restaurant within the Palace, offering complimentary meals throughout the day, encouraging informal interaction and conversation outside the exhibition area. Haute Jewels Geneva will return to the InterContinental Geneva for its eighth edition in spring 2027.

