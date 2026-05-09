Stenzhorn, collezione Nova
Stenzhorn, collezione Nova

Starlight with Nova by Stenzhorn

The new jewelry collection from the Boppard-based Maison plays with reflections.

It’s called Nova – Where Light Takes Shape. This is the name of the new Stenzhorn collection. After all, light is, after all, the raw material of jewelry. The German Maison’s collection is inspired by the splendor of a star at its peak, featuring structured shapes, golden surfaces, and diamond compositions centered around the hexagon, reinterpreted as the Maison’s new icon.

Bracciale della collezione Nova
Bracelet from the Nova collection

In nature, the hexagon represents a structure of exceptional precision: just think of beehives. Stenzhorn translates this geometry through clarity of form, controlled compositions, and a contemporary interpretation of light. The jewelry is crafted by interpreting the rays of light diffused by a shooting star, with gold surfaces, pavé diamonds, and channel-set baguette diamonds providing structure and precision, while pavé-set stones introduce a softer, more diffused brilliance. A mother-of-pearl enamel recalls the light of the Milky Way. A selection of rings from the collection are designed to be worn in combination.
Gioielli in oro e diamanti della collezione Nova
Gold and diamond jewelry from the Nova collection

Collier in oro e diamanti di Stenzhorn
Gold and diamond necklace from Stenzhorn
Collana e orecchini della collezione Nova
Necklace and earrings from the Nova collection

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