Good visitor turnout for Watches and Wonders, Haute Jewels, and Jewellery Geneva.

The 2026 editions of three events have concluded in Geneva: Watches and Wonders, dedicated to fine watchmaking, and simultaneously the two locations dedicated to jewelry: Haute Jewels and Jewellery Geneva, as well as numerous collateral events organized throughout the city. Watches and Wonders attracted a record number of exhibiting brands. Fueled by the event’s momentum, the enthusiasm of the younger generation, and the unprecedented programming of the Montreux Jazz Club, Geneva reaffirms its status as the world capital of watchmaking. Innovation, emotion, and sharing resonate far beyond the event itself.



The 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders closed with a strong showing: nearly 60,000 unique visitors (+9%), 25,000 tickets sold over the three days open to the public (+9%), 1,750 journalists (+9%), 6,000 retailers, and over 10,000 people who animated the city center throughout the week. Registrations for product presentations, guided tours, and other brand activities sold out like hot cakes, with some sessions already fully booked before opening day. Far beyond a simple showcase, the show is establishing itself as a true cultural hub, where experiences, emotions, and passions are shared. According to Cyrille Vigneron, President of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, “the success of Watches and Wonders Geneva demonstrates that watchmaking can be exclusive but not exclusionary, inviting but not banal.”



The show also attracted a number of celebrities, including Federica Brignone, Patrick Dempsey, Roger Federer, George Russell, Jannik Sinner, and Usher, generating exceptional international attention, reaching 900 million people (+29%) with the hashtag #watchesandwonders2026.



The 2026 edition highlighted the fundamentals of watchmaking: two- and three-hand watches, ultra-thin pieces, skeletonized movements, vintage inspiration, and more compact dimensions. Models were designed to be unisex, while color emerged as a key differentiator. On the technical front, chronographs and perpetual calendars dominated complications, the tourbillon continued to fascinate, artistic crafts excelled, and titanium, steel, and ceramic established themselves as leading materials.