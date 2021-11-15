









Why limit yourself to considering a jewel as something that is worn over the body, when it can also be something that conceals a meaning within it? If the philosophy can be applied to jewelry, ask Regina Gambatesa. From the depths of Mediterranean Italy (Bari), the designer embarked on a journey through a sort of meta-jewelry. Often, in fact, in Regina Gambatesa’s jewels there are hidden elements ready to refer to other forms, worlds or realities. Maybe a pinch of sand linked to her story, with the teenage years spent in the Middle East, between Turkey, Lebanon and Libya. But, apart from the aspects more related to the mind than to the eyes, the jewels of the Italian designer are above all to be looked at, touched and worn.



Beauty as a value, a function of the forms and ornaments that concern the states of the soul.

Queen Gambatesa



Having said all this, the jewels can only be original. The Serpenti collection represents one of the strengths: but, unlike many other jewels inspired by the crawling reptile, the rings, earrings and bracelets of this collection have a way of their own to twist around the fingers and wrists. Regina Gambatesa’s jewels use gold and precious stones, from diamonds to rubies, or colored and semi-precious such as Madeira quartz in the Fior di Loto ring or kunzite. But it is the colored titanium that allows innovative shapes and unprecedented geometries, suited to the designer’s imagination.















