









The Broggian family has a tradition in jewelry that dates back to the 1950s. The name of the group, Broggian Milano, indicates the city of departure, although the business has moved over the years to a few kilometers away, in Gallarate (Varese, Italy). In addition to the main brand, the family business has given birth to Mimì, another brand with a younger target. Ilaria and Marco Broggian, second generation of the family, take care of Mimì. The proposed jewels are colorful, imaginative, suitable for those who love a style without borders. They are made of silver, or 9 carat gold, together with semi-precious stones such as chrysoprase or topaz, but also with hydrothermal, ie synthetic, gemstones, a choice that allows them to maintain an affordable price.



The creative mind of the brand is Cosimo Vinci designer of accessories and jewelry, teacher of creativity and methodology of high-level training, and also author of publications on jewelry design, who has in his curriculum the design of fashion jewelry for some famous brands of fashion like Versace, Versus, Balmain, Montana, Laura Biagiotti, Valentino, Etro. And now, Mimi.

















