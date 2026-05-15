Giulio is the newest addition to FerriFirenze’s line.

The Tuscan brand’s new collection features rounded shapes, gold, diamonds, and a touch of turquoise.

FerriFirenze embraces Giulio, the name of the Tuscan Maison’s new collection. History becomes fluid and constantly evolving. The new jewelry line is consistent with the Florentine brand’s history, with geometric designs that highlight circular motifs. Furthermore, the use of movable elements in jewelry, a design characteristic since the founding of the Maison led by Giulia Callegari, even before its rebranding (previously called Ferrari Firenze), is also present.



The pieces in the Giulio collection can move, allowing them to better adapt to the body’s shape and offering an extra touch of elegance. The jewelry is crafted entirely of yellow, along with diamonds and turquoise elements, which add a touch of intense blue. The line includes rings and an iconic necklace, offered in two interpretations: the gold version features white diamonds set on floral-inspired elements, with a white rhodium finish to enhance contrast and brilliance. The colored variant combines yellow diamonds and turquoise.

