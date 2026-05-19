The Multicolors variant of the Tuscan brand’s jewelry collection, inspired by the great planet.

Tavanti’s Giove collection expands to include the Multicolors variant. The largest gas planet in the solar system continues to be the Tuscan brand’s inspiration, with solid circular shapes with a ring-like space, reminiscent of Jupiter’s roundness, but in this version with a precious mosaic of natural stones and diamonds, selected for their intensity of color, brilliance, and depth. The rings are paired with a single stone, or with different materials for earrings, bracelets, or necklaces.



The stones used alongside gold and diamonds include malachite, lapis lazuli, onyx, and mother-of-pearl. All the jewelry pieces in the Giove Multicolors line adopt the same variations as the collection from which they originate, combining gold surfaces dotted with diamonds with those set with semi-precious stones. This includes the distinctive design with mobile circular shapes, even on the rings.

