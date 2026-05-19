Collana Giove Multicolors
Collana Giove Multicolors

Tavanti with Multicolored Jupiter

The Multicolors variant of the Tuscan brand’s jewelry collection, inspired by the great planet.

Tavanti’s Giove collection expands to include the Multicolors variant. The largest gas planet in the solar system continues to be the Tuscan brand’s inspiration, with solid circular shapes with a ring-like space, reminiscent of Jupiter’s roundness, but in this version with a precious mosaic of natural stones and diamonds, selected for their intensity of color, brilliance, and depth. The rings are paired with a single stone, or with different materials for earrings, bracelets, or necklaces.

Anello in oro, diamanti, malachite
Gold ring, diamonds, and malachite

The stones used alongside gold and diamonds include malachite, lapis lazuli, onyx, and mother-of-pearl. All the jewelry pieces in the Giove Multicolors line adopt the same variations as the collection from which they originate, combining gold surfaces dotted with diamonds with those set with semi-precious stones. This includes the distinctive design with mobile circular shapes, even on the rings.
Bracciale Giove Multicolors
Giove Multicolors bracelet

Orecchini in oro pietre semi preziose, diamanti
Gold earrings with semi-precious stones and diamonds
Collana con pendente Giove Multicolors
Giove Multicolors pendant necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Chopard, choker con diamanti e smeraldi
Previous Story

Chopard’s precious red carpet

Gina Lollobrigida.Courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste
Next Story

Gina Lollobrigida’s Jewelry at Ponte Casa d’Aste

Latest from Showroom

Anello della collezione Boutique con perla fresh water, pavé di peridoto e tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Mimi without borders

Mimì jewelry, a brand that combines creativity with a commitment to quality and affordability. The Broggian