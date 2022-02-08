









Ayala Bar is an Israeli designer who sells jewelry all over the world. In fact, she has a style that is recognized and appreciated internationally (she participates in something like 35 trade fairs around the world). Her jewelry is designed and handcrafted, sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, South Africa and the Far East. Her bijoux are a kind of tune with the fashion of the moment, but without forgetting the aesthetic identified by the designer, who focuses especially on earrings and necklaces made up of countless elements together.



The jewelry is 100% handmade by Ayala’s local team and is free of nickel, lead or other hazardous materials. This is not a secondary clarification, given that Ayala Bar’s jewels are not in gold, but in silver-plated brass and metal alloys, glass beads, ceramic stones, crystal rhinestones and / or fabrics. But sometimes also elements found in nature. The Indigo collection identified for summer 2022, for example, offers bijoux in different shades of blue or deep pink.