The combination of technology and jewelery is not usual. But it is the marriage that undersigned Vikas Sodhani founder and CEO of the start-up Stealth Startup which deals with automation processes, but also with Ila, a Texan jewelery brand. The name Ila, however, is that of her sister (who has a degree in economics) with whom she shared the initiative. Born in Rajastahn, India, they have an unusual history behind them. His father, Vasu, a nuclear engineer, took the family to the USA, Houston and then New Jersey. But the most surprising aspect is the decision to become diamond traders.



In short, the combination of technology and jewelry was already a family affair. In 2007 the two brothers decided to launch their own Maison. With good success, given that the jewels are sold in stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue or on online platforms. Despite the different backgrounds, both brothers are engaged in creative activity, without losing harmony. Also because Vikas, before dealing with hi-tech start-ups, was an apprentice in a diamond cutting factory in India, where he learned the arts of jewelery design.