Collana a catena in oro rosa 18 carati, con pendente e diamanti

X-Tend, Chimento’s flexible jewels

Gold rings and bracelets, but soft, able to adapt to the surface of the body. Chimento has also found the formula to satisfy aesthetics and wearability with its jewels. The recipe is called X-Tend, which is also the name of the collection that includes rings, bracelets, but also earrings and necklaces with pendants. With a difference compared to other solutions that offer flexible jewels: in this case it is possible to lengthen not only the narrow links of the rings, but also those that give life to the chains used for the necklaces. The links are extensible, with rounded lines and smooth surfaces. In short, it is a reinterpretation of the classic link chain.

Anello X-Tend in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Anello X-Tend in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti

The jewels of the X-Tend collection are all offered in the three versions of the classic gold colors (yellow, white or pink), with the variant of elements with pavé diamonds. Chimento, the historic jewelery company founded in Vicenza in 1964, has returned to its former glory after a difficult period and is now led by Mario Chimento, son of the founder Adriano who passed away at the end of 2021.
Bracciale in oro rosa a maglia estensibile con diamanti
Bracciale in oro rosa a maglia estensibile con diamanti

Bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Bracciale in oro bianco 18 carati e diamanti
Collana a catena in oro giallo 18 carati, con dettaglio in diamanti
Collana a catena in oro giallo 18 carati, con dettaglio in diamanti
Collana a catena in oro giallo 18 carati, con pendente e diamanti
Collana a catena in oro giallo 18 carati, con pendente e diamanti
Collana a catena in oro rosa 18 carati, con pendente e diamanti
Collana a catena in oro rosa 18 carati, con pendente e diamanti

Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti







