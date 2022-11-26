









Gold rings and bracelets, but soft, able to adapt to the surface of the body. Chimento has also found the formula to satisfy aesthetics and wearability with its jewels. The recipe is called X-Tend, which is also the name of the collection that includes rings, bracelets, but also earrings and necklaces with pendants. With a difference compared to other solutions that offer flexible jewels: in this case it is possible to lengthen not only the narrow links of the rings, but also those that give life to the chains used for the necklaces. The links are extensible, with rounded lines and smooth surfaces. In short, it is a reinterpretation of the classic link chain.



The jewels of the X-Tend collection are all offered in the three versions of the classic gold colors (yellow, white or pink), with the variant of elements with pavé diamonds. Chimento, the historic jewelery company founded in Vicenza in 1964, has returned to its former glory after a difficult period and is now led by Mario Chimento, son of the founder Adriano who passed away at the end of 2021.