









When is the engagement ring given? What does it mean when a man gives a ring? And what are the rings to give as gifts? All questions that require an answer. And, it seems trivial, but many wonder what is the meaning of a ring worn on the finger. Let’s answer these questions: not everyone knows the history and meaning of a simple ring.



You can give or wear a ring as you like, at any time. But the engagement ring, and the one you wear after marriage, are special rings. In Western cultures, but not limited to, an engagement ring indicates that the person wearing the engagement ring is committed to someone. She received a marriage request and accepted. Of course, the wedding ring indicates that the marriage has already taken place.The ring is usually presented as an engagement gift at the time of the marriage proposal. There is no precise rule for establishing the exact moment in which to show and give the ring: it can take place immediately before or immediately after the request. These are the most common occasions. But nothing prevents you from giving the ring even at a later time. And, of course, the ring is a gift that accompanies the acceptance of the proposal. No “yes”, no ring.Giving a ring means making a formal commitment. But it is considered a moral commitment, not regulated by law, at least in most countries. In short, it means that you can always change your mind before reaching the moment of definitive “yes”, if you do not consider the divorce. But this has not always been the case: in some countries, for example the United States, up to the 1950s a woman could sue her husband for not respecting the promise of marriage. As for the wedding ring, everything is explained here.

In any case, the engagement ring has ancient origins: in some cultures, once the man gave the future bride’s family, or the woman herself, money or jewels as a sign of her real intentions. In a sense, this principle also applies now: those who spend a lot on an engagement ring will be less likely to change their mind, unless they are very rich.

