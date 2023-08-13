The 10 etiquette rules for the engagement ring

The 10 rules of etiquette on the engagement ring in the era of Instagram and Facebook. What are the good manners to respect ♦ ︎

There are 10 rules to know about the engagement ring. Indeed, new rules. Because compared to the past, the engagement ring can now take on a different, more social role. So, be careful: it is good to know these rules when you give or have received your engagement ring.

Beware of social media. Let’s start with social networks: Instagram, Facebook or similar have become part of the life of millions of people. And it often happens that even the most intimate aspects end up being shared over the internet. It is your choice. But be careful when it comes to the engagement ring. The jewel, in this case, is equivalent to a commitment for marriage. Therefore, it is not the simple gift of a precious thing, but something more. Posting a photo of your engagement ring means you are getting married. All right: but before publishing the photo on Instagram or Facebook, warn your parents, relatives or close friends: they will be happy not to learn the good news through a post.

When to show the ring? You will certainly be proud of the engagement ring he gave you. But don’t go overboard in showing it as a trophy. Do you want to publish the photo of the ring on Instagram or Facebook? Ok. In that case, perhaps, don’t forget to include your boyfriend in the image, who is after all the one who asked you to marry him. If it is a particularly expensive ring, avoid underlining it in an internet post: in addition to being a not very delicate boast, it is also dangerous: it can arouse the interest of thieves.

Pick the right time. Advice for him: Do you want to give a ring to ask your girlfriend if she wants to get married with you? Very good. But choose the right time. It is not certain that she is happy that the request and the gift of the ring take place in a public place, nor that the moment becomes a video to be published on the web. Of course, on Instagram or Tik Tok there are many videos in which he kneels and shows her the ring. But it is not certain that all women enjoy sharing such an intimate moment. So, before organizing such a thing (there must be someone making the video), get his opinion on the subject. By the way: it seems that about 40% of wedding requests coincide with a holiday period or on Valentine’s Day. It’s not a casuality.

Can I ask him how much it cost? The answer is no. The ring is a symbol, not a dowry. Of course you are curious to know, but keep your tongue in check. If you really want to know how much your boyfriend has spent, you can ask to describe the jewel to you. If the ring is gold and has a diamond, it will be enough to know how many carats (or, more likely, how many tenths of a carat) the stone is to get a quick idea of ​​the cost of the ring. Then, check the price on the internet. But is it so important to know?

What if it’s not a diamond? If the fiancé does not have great financial means, it is likely that instead of a diamond ring, she purchases a piece of jewelry with a synthetic stone, such as cubic zirconia, which looks like a diamond, but she is not. Or a moissanite ring, just as synthetic. Are you disappointed? Of course, a natural stone is more rewarding, but as long as you don’t weigh too much on your bank account. You would be less happy, in fact, if your fiancé went into debt to buy your ring, since you are about to marry him.

Can the ring be chosen by the woman? In the United States and Great Britain, the custom of choosing the engagement ring as a couple is increasingly widespread. He and she (or he and he or she and she) go to the jeweler together for the purchase. Of course, the surprise no longer exists or, rather, the moment of the marriage request does not coincide with the gift of the ring. But it’s up to you to decide if you like this idea. Talk about it first, on the general side.

The choice of times. The gift of the engagement ring, as mentioned, coincides with the marriage request. How much time must pass from the moment you receive the ring before you let the rest of the world know? Answer: about 1 second. You can immediately inform humanity that you are about to get married. But remember: tell parents and close friends first.

Should the engagement ring be worn immediately? Sure why not? If your boyfriend has done things right, she will also have chosen the right ring size. So, put it on right away.

Does the ring necessarily have a diamond (or similar)? Absolutely not. Of course, the diamond is the most used stone for engagement rings. But it is not mandatory. Princess Diana’s engagement ring had a (large) blue sapphire in the center.

Do I have to wear the engagement ring on the wedding day? It is a choice that is up to you. But do not complicate things: do not wear the ring on the same finger that is about to receive the wedding band. Subsequently, after putting the wedding ring on your finger, you can move the engagement ring and wear both rings on the same finger.