Anello a forma di viticcio in oro giallo e argento con smalto bianco e blu scuro dipinto a mano, con un cristallo di rocca taglio marquise
Anello a forma di viticcio in oro giallo e argento con smalto bianco e blu scuro dipinto a mano, con un cristallo di rocca taglio marquise

Bea Bongiasca in Venetian Style

Ring and earring with a motif reminiscent of gondolier’s jerseys.

Jewels inspired by the motifs that have made Venice, as well as other seaside cities, famous: Bea Bongiasca expands her collection with two new pieces that pay homage to the timeless aesthetic of Venice: the white Baby Vine ring with blue stripes and the matching ear cuff. Inspired by the traditional striped jerseys of Venetian gondoliers, they reinterpret a symbol of the lagoon city through the brand’s playful and contemporary language.

Earcuff in argento e smalto colorato
Silver and colored enamel ear cuff

The Baby Vine ring features sinuous, organic lines, enriched with white enamel and hand-painted blue striped details. The ear cuff uses the same graphic motif. The two pieces are available online on the Milanese Maison’s website and, until September 30, 2026, at the Venetian brand’s temporary pop-up Lido, located at Calle de le Botteghe 3169, Venice. About Lido, founded by Daria Stankiewicz, is a beachwear brand born in Venice that combines essential design, responsible production, and a strong local identity. It hosts its new creations in its temporary pop-up store.
Gondoliere a Venezia
Gondolier in Venice

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Chantecler, bracciale Capriness
Previous Story

The new Capriness by Chantecler

Stenzhorn, collezione Nova
Next Story

Starlight with Nova by Stenzhorn

Latest from Showroom