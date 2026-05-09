Ring and earring with a motif reminiscent of gondolier’s jerseys.

Jewels inspired by the motifs that have made Venice, as well as other seaside cities, famous: Bea Bongiasca expands her collection with two new pieces that pay homage to the timeless aesthetic of Venice: the white Baby Vine ring with blue stripes and the matching ear cuff. Inspired by the traditional striped jerseys of Venetian gondoliers, they reinterpret a symbol of the lagoon city through the brand’s playful and contemporary language.



The Baby Vine ring features sinuous, organic lines, enriched with white enamel and hand-painted blue striped details. The ear cuff uses the same graphic motif. The two pieces are available online on the Milanese Maison’s website and, until September 30, 2026, at the Venetian brand’s temporary pop-up Lido, located at Calle de le Botteghe 3169, Venice. About Lido, founded by Daria Stankiewicz, is a beachwear brand born in Venice that combines essential design, responsible production, and a strong local identity. It hosts its new creations in its temporary pop-up store.

