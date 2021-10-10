









The snake, in addition to being a reptile, is also one of the darlings of jewelers. Bracelets, rings and necklaces in the shape of the sinuous animal have been adopted by large and small brands. Giovanni Raspini also proposes for the next season Serpenti (snakes), a silver collection inspired by the limbless animal, which over the centuries has been taken as a symbol of a dark side, or of a sensual temptation, as evidenced by the story of the Bible. But all this takes a back seat in the snake-inspired jewelry collections, which use the scales and the elongated shape of the reptile for the different types of ornaments.



In addition, in the Serpenti collection by Giovanni Raspini, details are added such as the small invisible joints of the necklace, which allow the jewel to adapt better to the shape of the body and therefore offer better wearability. Each piece is offered in two versions, a more figurative one, where the snake’s shapes are more evident, and a more minimal one, where the reptile skin is the protagonist.