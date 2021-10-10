









Fashion and jewels as a philosophy of life. In Amsterdam. This is the path followed by Natascha Rotstein-Zuchouwski and Julian Rotstein, founders of the Dutch Tirisi. With collections that wink at the Italian tradition, such as the Milan line, which is one of the most successful, Tirisi has built up its own identity over the years. Or, more precisely, a building with two apartments: one of traditional jewelry, and another of jewelry more linked to the world of fashion, but at the same time capable of retaining their value.



The collection of Slider bracelets goes in this direction, combining details in white and pink gold, with small pavé diamonds that close or enrich colored leather laces. Over the years, the collection is continuously renewed with the addition of new pieces and elements in gold. And the same style (leather lace plus gold elements) is also used in the most recent Love collection, to which are also added gold rings with small diamond pavé.