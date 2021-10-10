ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — October 10, 2021 at 4:20 am

Tirisi with Love




Fashion and jewels as a philosophy of life. In Amsterdam. This is the path followed by Natascha Rotstein-Zuchouwski and Julian Rotstein, founders of the Dutch Tirisi. With collections that wink at the Italian tradition, such as the Milan line, which is one of the most successful, Tirisi has built up its own identity over the years. Or, more precisely, a building with two apartments: one of traditional jewelry, and another of jewelry more linked to the world of fashion, but at the same time capable of retaining their value.

Bracciale Slider con oro rosa e diamanti neri
The collection of Slider bracelets goes in this direction, combining details in white and pink gold, with small pavé diamonds that close or enrich colored leather laces. Over the years, the collection is continuously renewed with the addition of new pieces and elements in gold. And the same style (leather lace plus gold elements) is also used in the most recent Love collection, to which are also added gold rings with small diamond pavé.
Bracciali Love, con laccio in cuoio, oro rosa e bianco
Anelli Love in oro rosa e bianco, piccolo pavé in diamanti
Bracciale XXX con dettagli in oro rosa e bianco
Bracciale Slider in oro rosa e bianco
Bracciale Slider in oro rosa e pavé di diamanti, laccio in cuoio
Bracciale Slider in oro rosa con pavé di diamanti
Bracciale Slider in oro rosa e bianco
