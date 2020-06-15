ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — June 15, 2020 at 4:00 am

The simple success of Maman et Sophie




It’s called Maman et Sophie but, despite the French name, it is an Italian jewelery brand, Florentine to be precise. And it is also a phenomenon: in a few years it has become one of the most popular brands in Italy, thanks to the formula adopted. The jewels have very affordable prices (from 50 to 300 euros on average), the style is very simple and immediate, the wearability is guaranteed. The jewels are also sold online and having immediately focused on e-commerce was one of the keys to the success of the brand.

Anello in oro rosa 18 carati con piccolo brillante incastonato
The idea of ​​Maman et Sophie is by the Florentine designer Elisabetta Carletti, who founded the jewelry company with the help of her husband and partner of the Maison, Federico Lastrucci, who passed away in 2019. The adventure of Maman and Sophie began in 2008, when Elisabetta Carletti decided to leave the profession of lawyer started in a large Florence firm. The birth of her first daughter, Sofia, left her time to reflect: she started designing jewelry, her passion, and making the first prototypes in silver rose gold plated. The name of the company, Maman et Sophie, is the photograph of that period. And the formula chosen, simple jewels, at a reduced price, with light and minimal style, was successful.
Anello Aurum, con sagoma di bimbo in micro polvere di diamanti cromo
Anello Aurum, con cuore in micro polvere di diamanti bianca
Anello in oro rosa, cuore in smalto su argento
Bracciale Aurum in oro rosa e rubellite
Bracciale Aurum in oro rosa e punto luce
Orecchino singolo Aurum, con cuore in micro polvere di diamanti bianca
Orecchini singolo in oro rosa e polvere di diamanti cromo
