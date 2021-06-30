









The wearable sculptures of Vram, a Los Angeles jewelry brand with a Couture Award ♦ ︎

In 2018 he won one of the Couture Awards in the Best in Debuting category. But, to be honest, Vram Minassian was been a debutant just for the Wynn stage in Las Vegas, where the show took place. Because Vram, Maison of Los Angeles, debuted in 1985. The common thread of this brand has always been the search for a sophisticated, very modern and cool design. The ring awarded to Couture is an example: the volume is simple and at the same time refined, with the yellow gold that is interrupted in two ovals that show a surface paved with green tourmaline.



The choice is to offer jewelry that resemble small modern sculptures. But there are also collections that are inspired by elements of the body, for example the bones, as in the case of the Chrona Hypercuff bracelet reminiscent of the vertebrae line. Vram’s jewels are destined to have an ever-growing public: for many years the Maison has produced only unique pieces, on request, or for third parties. For the past few years, however, Vram has taken to the field with collections for a wider audience, even if selected. The recognition at the Couture Awards is a result.



