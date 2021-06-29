









Swiss precision, with very Latin variations. Or, at least, far from tradition: Furrer Jacot is a brand specialized in rings born in 1858 which is located in Schaffhausen, a town near the border with Germany. As evidence of the precision with which Furrer Jacot works, the company not only provides a legal guarantee for errors in material and workmanship, but also an eternal guarantee. Using the certificate stamped and correctly filled in at an authorized jewelry store, just enter the relevant information on the company website to get the permanent guarantee. The only request, obviously apart from scratches or damage caused by the wearer of the jewel, is the request to have the ring checked every ten years by the company’s goldsmiths.



In addition, starting from the second year of purchase, Furrer Jacot offers its registered customers a free resizing of the ring, as well as an additional free resizing (excluding material costs) if you pass the jewel to a direct heir. If the ring has a personal handwriting engraving, it will be kept with the altered ring. If a diamond is lost from a registered Furrer Jacot customer’s ring, it will replace it free of charge up to 0.05 carats, provided the loss was not due to negligence or unsatisfactory care. In short, a certainty. That said, the company offers a wide variety of wedding or engagement rings, or simply single rings. The jewels are in gold and platinum and in some cases with carbon fiber inserts. For those who do not want the usual wedding ring.