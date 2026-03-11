The brand’s collection inspired by the Tuscan city now includes seven variations.

Cammilli, as the Florentine Maison founded by Annamaria Cammilli is now simply called, is expanding its 40th anniversary collection. The Firenze collection is also the brand’s highest-end collection and features a variety of finishes, in seven different variations: from the iconic satin version with Galaxy diamond pavé to the most precious fully pavé interpretations. In addition to being inspired by the Tuscan city, where the Maison was founded, the Firenze collection is a concentration of Cammilli’s design features, recalling the fluid movement of desert dunes.



The seven versions of the Firenze collection now include a Lux version in polished gold only, and the Icon and Icon Lux versions, which reinterpret the style of the iconic Dune collection, available in a satin version with Aetherna finish and a polished version. These are joined by the Galaxy and Galaxy Lux versions, with pavé, a satin version with Aetherna finish, and a polished version. Finally, Pavé and Pavè Color, completely covered with stones, diamonds or colored precious stones such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds, brown and black diamonds.

