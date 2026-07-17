The Swiss brand offers two lines of timepieces dedicated to men and women who love aquatic challenges.

Tag Heuer launches the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 100 Solargraph 2026 collections, powered by the TH51-00 movement, and the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph collections, powered by the TH50-00 movement. These watches convert natural and artificial light into a reliable source of energy.

The story of the Tag Heuer Aquaracer begins in 1978, when Jack Heuer introduced the Heuer Reference 844, a watch designed for men and women who love aquatic challenges. The timepiece laid the foundation for a category of high-performance watches that combine functionality, reliability, and readability, capable of excelling even in the most extreme conditions.

The Tag Heuer Aquaracer name was officially introduced in 2004 with six key features: a unidirectional rotating bezel, screw-down crown, water resistance to 200 meters or more, luminescent indexes, sapphire crystal, and a double safety clasp. Over the years, the collection has evolved, expanding into the outdoor sector and establishing Solargraph technology as a symbol of the brand’s ingenuity.

The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 100 Solargraph reintroduces a new 28 mm case, offering a more refined and feminine expression. Four distinct watches define the 28 mm range. The first model features a black dial with a sunburst finish, offering an elegant and modern presence. Its surface is brushed. In a dodecagonal insert, the diamond hour markers, positioned side by side, introduce a refined brilliance, creating a precise yet discreet contrast with the dark background. The second model features a deep blue dial with a sunburst finish. A 28 mm model features a white mother-of-pearl dial, animated by an iridescent surface with natural color variations that evolve with every movement of the light. This model has a mother-of-pearl dial with gold tones that lend depth and luminosity to the composition. The indexes and hands are yellow gold-plated.

The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph 40 mm presents a reinterpretation of the quintessential work watch. A newly designed sculpted bezel with reintroduced rider elements, redesigned hour and minute hands, and a more defined case geometry create a more assertive and contemporary presence. A fluted case at 9 o’clock and an interchangeable bracelet system enhance functionality and versatility. The references are made of steel, in deep blue and bright green, and their dials feature horizontal lines, adding depth and texture.

The watch combines a sandblasted Grade 2 titanium case and bracelet with a sandblasted Grade 5 titanium bezel with a sunburst finish. The black dial, embellished with horizontal lines, is paired with polar blue details on the seconds hand, minute track, crown lacquer, and lettering, creating a sharp contrast that improves readability in all conditions. The interplay of matte titanium and luminescent Super-LumiNova details underscores the watch’s functional roots while maintaining a tactile elegance and a sense of adventure and robustness.

The 40 mm models are powered by the Solargraph TH50-00 movement, which converts natural or artificial light into reliable energy, requiring just 10 minutes of light for 40 hours of battery life and guaranteeing up to 10 months of use on a full charge. The Tag Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph is therefore the ideal companion for both explorers venturing into extreme environments and those who enjoy elegant evenings.