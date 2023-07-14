The jewels under the Gival volcano

Jewels under the volcano. Gival, a brand controlled by another company, SilMa, is a Sicilian jeweler based in a period villa in Giarre, near Catania and just below Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe. Gival’s jewels, however, do not reflect a volcanic spirit: they are rather characterized by traditional shapes. Gival’s reference is Silvia Sara Nucifora. The company also controls the Gi.Val Gioielli Valenza brand. The jewels are proudly conceived and made in Sicily.



The jeweler also boasts the concession from the Holy See to Gival for the production of the 2000 Jubilee Crosses collection, recognition which, the company explains, the Vatican has granted for the ethical work carried out over the many years of activity. A part of the proceeds from the sales of the Gival crosses was destined to the Solidarity Fund set up by the Central Committee of the Great Jubilee 2000 for the creation of charitable works. The Maison also underlines its participation in the Designed in China, Made in Italy project, which saw the participation of ten Italian companies, including Gival, which collaborated with the Chinese designer Ben Wu in the creation of earrings with engraved white jade.