Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con pietre e semi preziose e diamanti
Collana in oro giallo 18 carati con pietre e semi preziose e diamanti

The jewels under the Gival volcano

Jewels under the volcano. Gival, a brand controlled by another company, SilMa, is a Sicilian jeweler based in a period villa in Giarre, near Catania and just below Etna, the highest active volcano in Europe. Gival’s jewels, however, do not reflect a volcanic spirit: they are rather characterized by traditional shapes. Gival’s reference is Silvia Sara Nucifora. The company also controls the Gi.Val Gioielli Valenza brand. The jewels are proudly conceived and made in Sicily.

Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con tanzaniti e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco 18 carati con tanzaniti e diamanti

The jeweler also boasts the concession from the Holy See to Gival for the production of the 2000 Jubilee Crosses collection, recognition which, the company explains, the Vatican has granted for the ethical work carried out over the many years of activity. A part of the proceeds from the sales of the Gival crosses was destined to the Solidarity Fund set up by the Central Committee of the Great Jubilee 2000 for the creation of charitable works. The Maison also underlines its participation in the Designed in China, Made in Italy project, which saw the participation of ten Italian companies, including Gival, which collaborated with the Chinese designer Ben Wu in the creation of earrings with engraved white jade.

Anello in oro giallo e bianco con pietre semi preziose e diamanti
Yellow and white gold ring with semi-precious stones and diamonds
Anello in oro 18 carati con pietre semi preziose e diamanti
18K gold ring with semi-precious stones and diamonds
Anello in oro e gemme della collezione Arcobaleno di Sicilia
Gold and gemstone ring from the Arcobaleno di Sicilia collection
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e tanzaniti
Earrings in white gold, diamonds and tanzanites
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco con gemme e brillanti
Yellow and white gold earrings with gems and diamonds

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Bracciale in oro brunito 14 carati e apatite
Previous Story

The jewels for globetrotters by La Tâche Bobo

Anelli Firenze
Next Story

Annamaria Cammilli celebrates 40 years with the Firenze ring

Latest from Showroom