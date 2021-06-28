









The name has nothing special: Maria Luisa. The surname, however, is known to jewelry lovers: Pianegonda. The Pianegonda brand, however, due to troubled corporate events, can no longer be used by Maria Luisa Pianegonda and not even by her brother Franco, founder of the Maison specializing in silver jewelry. The Pianegonda brand is now owned by the Bros Manifatture group. But the creativity of the two brothers, who each went down a different path, was not sold. After 16 years as a marketing manager in the original Pianegonda, and after a break marked by travel, Maria Luisa got back on track with a new brand, with a name that curiously doubles her own: Maria and Luisa.



Also for Maria and Luisa the basic material is silver. But it is a super-worked silver, which highlights a craftsmanship of yesteryear. The jewels are worked with a burin, with scrolls, curls, folds, inlays and in some cases with the addition of large semi-precious stones, such as citrine, amethyst, smoky quartz, pink, cognac, and prasiolite, onyx, topaz. Some jewels also have small 9-karat gold inserts. Maria and Luisa’s boutique is located in Milan. Vicenza is long gone.